Prelate Attends 16th Annual Gerald and Mark Golf Classic

SAN MATEO, Calif.—The 16th annual Gerald and Mark Golf Classic hosted by national benefactor Hank Khachaturian was held at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club in San Mateo on Monday, October 9. The event was founded by Khachaturian and his late wife, Rita, as a tribute to their sons and also the benefit a number of charities.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate the awards dinner and delivered his message. Very Rev. Fr. Barouyr Shernezian and St. Gregory the Illuminator Church representatives were among the guests in attendance.

The Prelate began his message by expressing thanks to God for granting the opportunity to gather once again to honor the memory of Hank’s beloved sons while contributing to vital charitable causes, adding, “This year, we feel the physical absence of Hank’s dear wife Rita, but at the same time we sense her joyful spirit and presence.”

Archbishop Mardirossian commended Khachaturian’s unbound generosity and goodwill, stating, “I, and almost certainly everyone here, can attest that you are not only a cheerful giver, but a humble and gracious giver as well. The level of support this event garners each year is indeed a beautiful testament to you.”

The Prelate conveyed his blessings to Khachaturian as well as to the sponsors, participants, and guests for their enduring support and encouragement. He concluded by praying for the repose of Gerald, Mark, and Rita’s souls and wishing all many healthy, joyful, and prosperous years to come.