Memorial Service: Very Reverend Nareg Shrikian

Very Reverend NAREG SHRIKIAN

(September 10, 1926 – September 12, 2017)

A forty day memorial service will be held for Very Reverend Nareg Shrikian on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.

He is survived by his:

Sister, Soseh Bidanian and family

Son, Tzolak and Sevan Shrikian and their daughter, Lori

Daughter, Nectar Shrikian

Daughter, Salpy and Levon Baghdassarian and their children, Sarkis, Kevork and Knar

Daughter, Nairy and David Ghoogasian and their children Aram, Lara and Anush

Daughter-in-law, Michelle Shrikian and her children, Taleen, Armen and Christopher

And all his relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Prelate, His Eminence

Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelacy Religious and Executive Councils, His

Eminence Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian, all the reverend clergy, parish churches,

community organizations, and individuals for their condolences on the passing of their

beloved brother, father and grandfather, V. REVEREND NAREG SHRIKIAN.