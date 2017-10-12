Armenia Selects ‘Eva’ for Oscars Foreign-Language Category

HOLLYWOOD (The Hollywood Reporter) – Armenia has selected “Eva,” directed by Anahid Abad, as its contender for the best foreign-language film race at the Oscars.

The Armenian-language Armenian-Iranian co-production centers on a woman who aspires to leave the grim past events of her life story to oblivion. With her daughter, she flees the Armenian capital Yerevan and takes refuge at her relatives’ home in the village of Artsakh. However, her past would not leave her at peace.

The film was co-financed by the National Cinema Center of Armenia and Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation.

“Eva” was released theatrically in Armenia on Sept. 23. It is Armenia’s sixth foreign-language Oscar submission since the country became independent in 1991. None of the previous submissions has been nominated.

Armenia’s submission last year, the Russian-Armenian Zemletryaseniye (Earthquake), directed by Sarik Andreasyan, was disqualified by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences due to an insufficient number of Armenians being among its crew.