MONDAY OCT. 16: ANCA Announces Congressional Call-In Day for H.Res.220

Genocide Prevention Measure Draws on Lessons of the Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON—With support growing for H.Res.220, and amid broad-based outrage over Turkey’s escalating anti-American actions, the Armenian National Committee of America is organizing a country-wide call in day, Monday, October 16 for this bipartisan genocide prevention measure that draws upon the lessons of the Armenian Genocide.

To take part in the ANCA Call-In Day, simply visit www.anca.org/call and to use the ANCA’s Quick Connect Call feature.

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian issued a video call-to-action, urging genocide prevention advocates to ask their U.S. Representatives: “Why does Turkey get a veto over honest American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide?” Watch Hamparian’s appeal here:

H.Res.220 currently has over 100 cosponsors from 25 U.S. states. The measure, spearheaded by Reps. David Trott (R-MI) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), seeks to help prevent ongoing atrocities across the Middle East by drawing upon the lessons of the Armenian Genocide. In recent weeks, more than two dozen U.S. Representatives have joined as supporters of this measure.

Key points in support of H.Res.220 are provided below: