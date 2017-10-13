HACLA Accepting Applications for Section 8 Wait List Lottery

LOS ANGELES – For the first time in 13 years, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) will be accepting online applications for the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery starting at 6am on Monday, October 16, until 5pm, on Sunday, October 29.

It will only take a few minutes to apply and people can conveniently apply using a smartphone or computer with Internet access. There will be no need for people to hurry to apply the first day as everyone who applies anytime during the two-week application period will be included in the lottery. People can visit hacla.hcvlist.org to apply or to get their questions answered, learn about eligibility requirements, view a video on how to apply, and more.

If you need assistance due to a disability, need language translation services, or communication in an alternative format, please contact the waiting list hotline at 888-816-6955. Individuals with hearing or speech disabilities using TDD or TTY technology may call California Relay Services by dialing 7-1-1 for assistance.

Applications will not be provided or accepted in person or by fax, mail, or email. An email address is required for the online application.

Visit your local Los Angeles Public Library for free Internet access. Visit hacla.hcvlist.org for locations assisting with free email set-up.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program provides rental assistance to individuals and families who meet eligibility guidelines by paying a portion of rent directly to landlords. Applying does not guarantee a place on the Section 8 Waiting List. Applying early does not increase your chances. A random lottery will decide which applicants are placed on the Section 8 Waiting List.