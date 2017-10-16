SAVE THE DATE: AYF’s 85th-Anniversary Alumni Reunion Set For March 10

The much-anticipated Armenian Youth Federation Alumni Reunion, which will celebrate the organization’s 85th anniversary, is returning on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Montebello’s Baghramian Hall. Headlining entertainers for the evening include Onnik Dinkjian, John Berberian, Hachig Kazarian, Ara Dinkjian, and George Bilezekjian.

The hosting AYF Montebello “Vahan Cardashian” Chapter has begun phone banking AYF Alumni to save the date for this much anticipated event, which boasts nearly 1,000 attendees spanning the international network of the AYF and the broader Armenian community.

“We are coordinating with people from across California and even the nation to bring together as many people as possible. This is an event that’s open to anybody in the community, from current AYF members and alumni, to friends and family,” said Harutyun Demirjian, a member of AYF Montebello executive. Demirjian is spearheading the AYF Alumni Reunion committee, which is made up of AYF Montebello members and alumni to make this reunion a reality.

“We are proud to announce that proceeds from the AYF Alumni Reunion will go toward AYF Youth Corps,” said AYF Montebello Chapter Chairperson Knar Baghdasarian.

Baghdasarian spent this summer as a participant of AYF Youth Corps, one of the AYF’s flagship programs, joining a group that organized daily cultural and educational camps for over 1000 children in six cities in Armenia and Artsakh, preparing generations of youth in both the homeland and diaspora to further the development of the homeland.

This reunion is an incredible opportunity for the entire community to unite for one big ‘kef’, you don’t want to miss this,” said Stepan Altounian, ARF Montebello “Dro” Gomideh member and AYF Alumnus.

With the generations of AYF members and community members under one roof, the evening will serve as a celebration of the AYF’s 85th Anniversary, providing an opportunity for alumni to catch up with friends they may not have seen for many years. The local AYF Montebello Chapter, founded in 1958, will mark its 60th anniversary as well.

If you’re available and want to be added to our mailing list, please message us on Facebook or email AlumniReunion@ayfwest.org subject line: “Alumni”. Details will be available soon to reserve your tickets.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.