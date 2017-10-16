Noted Writer and Activist Armen Donoyan Passes Away

GLENDALE—Armen Donoyan, a noted writer and community activist, passed away on Friday in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack.
Asbarez expresses its condolences to his family, friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 21 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale with burial to follow at Hollywood Hills Cemetery.
