Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Signs Historic Environmental MOU with California

Portantino and ANCA-WR Leaders Discuss Armenia California Trade with Governor Brown

SAN FRANCISCO—State Senator Anthony J. Portantino arranged a meeting on behalf of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan, ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian and ANCA-WR Advisory Board Member Levon Kirakosian with Governor Jerry Brown.

The Deputy Prime Minister signed the Under 2 Environmental and Green Energy Climate Accord between Armenia and California, joining a coalition of two dozen other governments around the world which work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change. Governor Brown has been a leading voice for progressive environmental policy and welcomed Armenia’s participation.

In addition, Governor Brown, Senator Portantino, Hovsepian and Kirakosian discussed the re-creation of the California-Armenia Trade Office and a formal business relationship. Portantino chairs the California State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange. The original Trade Office was a project spearheaded by the ANCA-WR and Portantino’s predecessor, Jack Scott.

“It was an excellent meeting with Governor Brown and the Deputy Prime Minister. Trade opportunities are extremely important to the Armenian American Community, and we are very grateful to Senator Portantino for arranging today’s meeting,” commented Hovsepian.

