Impostors, Posing as Pilibos Students, Target Elderly in Scam

LOS ANGELES—The administration of the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian school informed Asbarez that two girls posing as Pilibos students are targeting elderly residents at apartment buildings and homes claiming to be raising money for the school library.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, the Pilibos administration appealed to parents, students and school stakeholders, making it clear that the school is in no way conducting door-to-door fundraising and warned that the impostors are running a scam. The school also urged community members to call local law enforcement officials if they are approached by the impostors.

The impostors were caught on camera while entering a building (See above video)

Below is the text of the post by the Pilibos school administration.

Dear Pilibos Family,

It has come to our attention that two girls (not from our School) have been going to apartment buildings and homes, targeting the elderly, claiming to be Pilibos students and collecting money for the school library.

We need all of us to work together to ensure that this deceitful act comes to an end.

We have notified the authorities and they are working with us on this matter. Attached is grainy surveillance footage of the two girls, as well as two screenshots. If they approach you, or if you recognize them, please call your local police department immediately.

Thank you for your cooperation.