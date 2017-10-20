Armenian Weightlifters Win a Number of Medals in Albania

Karush Ghukasyan (Photo: National Olympic Committee of Armenia) Andranik Karapetyan Tatev Hakobyan receiving second place (Photo: National Olympic Committee of Armenia)

DURRES, Albania– A group of Armenian weightlifters won various medals in their respective categories while competing in the U23 European Weightlifting Championships in Durres, Albania.

Armenian weightlifter Karush Ghukasyan competing in the 94kg weight class won a gold medal by lifting 359kg in the two competition lifts, according to Armenia’s National Olympic Committee. He lifted 162kg in the snatch and 197kg in the clean and jerk.

Weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan also won a gold medal while competing in the 85 kg weight class with a total result of 360kg. He lifted 170kg in the snatch and 190kg in the clean and jerk.

Tatev Hakobyan, who was competing in the women’s 90 kg weight class, won a silver medal with a total result of 228kg. She lifted 105kg in the snatch and 123kg in the clean and jerk.

Davit Hovhannisyan also won a silver medal while competing in the 85kg weight class for the U20 category while Karen Avakyan took 4th place.