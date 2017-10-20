Serj Tankian’s ‘Orca’ Symphony Premiers in Armenia

YEREVAN — On Thursday, the Armenian premiere of the “Orca” Symphony No. 1 by American-Armenian rock musician, composer Serj Tankian took place at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall. Tankian appeared on the stage following the performance to thank the orchestra for the performance.

In the four-movement composition Tankian talks about the humanity, comparing the orca – the killer whale with people. The symphony presents the conflict between the good and bad sides of the humanity, difficult trials and the victory of the light.

Tankian’s symphony was received with applause and ovations. Тhe composer appeared on the stagе to thank the orchestra.

”It is amazing that my symphony has been presented in Armenia by this amazing group of young people. Frankly speaking, I am amazed, impressed, and excited. I want to thank the State Youth Orchestra and Sergey Smbatyan. You all did a fantastic job. Thank you! Today, I was thinking that our treasure is not under the ground. The treasure is here! We have such brilliant musicians and we must always encourage them,” Serj Tankian noted after the concert.

The Artistic Director and the Principal Conductor of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan noted that it is an achievement that a world famous rock musician considers symphony genre important and composes symphony.

“Serj Tankian is a composer whose music should be presented often and many people should communicate with his philosophy,” said Sergey Smbatyan. “We are glad to present Tankian’s art and ideology to people.”

“Orca” Symphony No. 1 was recorded on October, 2012 in Austria, Linz. The symphony was released on June 25, 2013 as an album.

The musician said that he had written “Orca” Symphony as a way of talking about humanity, by comparing the orca – the human whale to people. The four acts of the composition go through the lifespan of the orca.

“Amusing the killer whale and dolphin as a good and bad version of humanity, I am trying to say that we are both good and bad, that we all have color and darkness within us. And it is a voluntary task to go toward the light and to be hopeful in life,” Tankian explained.

The 5th Khachaturian International Festival is held under the high patronage of the President of RA Serzh Sargsyan. It is implemented thanks to the joint efforts of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia (General Partner of the Orchestra – VivaCell-MTS), with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, the “Khachaturian” Foundation, European Foundation for Support of Culture.