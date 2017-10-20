Artsakh President, Catholicos Aram I Discuss Armenia-Diaspora Relations

BRUSSELS, Belgium – On Friday, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian met with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Brussels.

A range of issues related to the homeland-Diaspora ties, relations between the church and the society, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy were on the meeting agenda, according to the press service of the Karabakh President’s Office.

The implementation of various programs in the republic, particularly, the development of the New Cilicia dwelling district was also on the meeting agenda.

President Sahakian highlighted the role of the Great House of Cilicia Catholicosate in maintaining the Armenian identity in the Diaspora, cementing ties with the homeland, and providing consistent support to Artsakh.