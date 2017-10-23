Anivard Mosoyan Becomes Ninotsminda’s First Woman Mayor

NINOTSMINDA, Georgia (News.am) – Georgian Armenian Anivard Mosoyan has become Ninotsminda’s first woman mayor following the October 21 local elections.

Ninotsminda is a town in Georgia’s southern province of Javakhk (Samtskhe Javakheti in Georgian), which is a predominantly populated by Armenians.

Mosoyan, who was nominated by Georgia’s ruling political party “Georgia Dream,” received 77 percent of the votes.

She had been a member of the Ninotsminda District Assembly since 2014 and was the former head of Ninotsminda’s Resource Center. Mosoyan is a graduate of the University of Economy and Law in Yerevan.

