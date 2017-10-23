Stepanakert Warns Baku After it Fires Spike Missile on Artsakh Targets

STEPANAKERT—The government of Artsakh warned Baku that it will face “painful consequences,” after Azerbaijani forces used an Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missile against Artsakh positions in the direction of Martakert and Madaghis in the northeastern part of the republic on Saturday.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry reported that at 3:15 p.m. local time on Monday, another Spile missile was fired on Artsakh position by Azerbaijani forces. The defense ministry published a photograph of fragments from the Spike missile.

These latest attacks came a week after the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Serzh Sarkisian and Ilham Aliyev met in Geneva and agreed to minimize violations of the cease fire. This attack was also two days after an Artsakh soldier, Tigran Khachatryan, born in 1998, was killed by Azerbaijani fire.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry reported that on Saturday, the Azeri side fired five mortar shells and a Spike anti-tank guided missile in the direction of the Armenian positions.

“This comes to prove that Baku is not inclined to respect agreements to ensure a peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict and ignores unjustified losses. Furthermore, it uses provocations to destabilize the situation,” said an Artsakh defense ministry statement.

While the Artsakh forces refrained from returning fire, the ministry said, “This does not mean, however, that the actions will remain unpunished should they continue in the future.” The Artsakh Defense Ministry also warned the leadership of Azerbaijan of “painful consequences,” should provocations continue.