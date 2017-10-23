Armenia’s Weightlifting Teams Return Home to a Hero’s Welcome

Members of Armenia's weightlifting team (Photo:Public Radio of Armenia) Some of the medals won at the tournament in Albania

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) – Armenia’s U20 and U23 weightlifting teams returned to Armenia today to a hero’s welcome.

At Zvarntots International Airport, the weightlifters were welcomed by President of the Armenian National Olympic Committee Gagik Tsarukyan, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan, numerous fans, and friends and families.

The Armenian team collected a total of 32 medals, including 18 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals at European Junior Weightlifting Championships held in Albania.