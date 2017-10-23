Map of Western Armenia Displayed in Germany Causes Ruckus in Turkish Media

COLOGNE, Germany (Panorama.am) – On Saturday, a map of Western Armenia displayed at a community event in Germany caused a stir in the Turkish media.

According to Ermenihaber reports, an event entitled “Armenian History and Culture: Silent Ararat” held at the Cologne Catholic Church by the Armenian Primacy of Cologne featured a map of ancient Armenia with boundaries reaching as far as the present-day Turkey’s Samsun to the north and Mersin in the south. This map also covered the territory of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The map was widely shared by Turkish news outlets and slammed by users on social media platforms with plenty of criticism toward both the Armenian community and to German officials for authorizing the event.