Russian Soldier Commits Suicide After Accidentally Killing Armenian Serviceman

ALAGYAZ, Armenia (RT) – A Russian contract soldier has shot himself dead after accidentally killing a fellow serviceman at the Alagyaz training range in Armenia on Monday, according to a statement from Russia’s Southern Military District.

The soldier apparently “feared the consequences of the incident and the responsibility for the death of a colleague” after he had violated safety requirements and accidentally fired at him with an assault rifle at the shooting range.

An investigation has been launched into the cause and details of the incident.