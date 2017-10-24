Medvedev Meets with Karapetyan, Sarkisian in Armenia

YEREVAN — On Tuesday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev kicked off an official visit to Armenia, where he met with President Serzh Sarkisian and his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan.

Following their meeting, Medvedev and Karapetyan issued a joint statement to the press summing up their talks and highlighting aspects of Russia-Armenia relations.

“First, we summed up the results of the works done in the recent period and recorded that the allied relations between our countries dynamically develop year by year. We discussed the prospects for implementing joint investment and other projects. A number of documents were signed today that will undoubtedly foster the future development and strengthening of our cooperation,” read a part of Karapetyan’s statement.

The Armenian Premier added that the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Development was highlighted for all the bilateral economic processes. “Ending my speech, I want to record that we are satisfied with the works done, and also I want to stress that our negotiations as always were very constructive, and friendly,” Karapetyan concluded in his statement.

In turn, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stressed that Russia-Armenia relations are developing in multiple spheres of influence.

“This year, we mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, and I will not talk about the history of our relations since they are about a much longer period of time,” said Medvedev. “Russia remains Armenia’s leading partner in foreign trade while trade turnover grew both in 2016 and 2017.” He added that they have outlined projects for the future that include cooperation in regards to humanitarian works.

Medvedev concluded by announcing that the preparation for cultural days of Armenia and Russia expected to take place in November are currently in works.

The documents signed during the meeting of the premiers were related to telecommunications and logistics, emergency situations, and direct cooperation between individual administrative units.

The intergovernmental agreement on international automobile communications was signed by Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan and Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov.

Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies and the Russian Ministry of Transport also signed a memorandum of understanding on Reducing Tariffs for Roaming Data Communication Services between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation. The document was signed by Martirosyan and Russia’s Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov.

In addition, an agreement on cooperation in the field of industrial safety regulations was signed between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision. The document was signed by Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations David Tonoyan and Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision Alexei Aleshin.

Lastly, Gegharkunik Marz Governor Karen Botoyan and Saratov Governor Valery Radayev signed a protocol on intentions between Gegharkunik Marz Administration and the Government of Saratov Region of Russia.

Medvedev also visited the Dzidzernagapert Memorial today, where he laid flowers at the eternal fire to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.