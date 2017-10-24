Funeral Notice: Maral Nalbandian – Koushakjian

MARAL NALBANDIAN – KOUSHAKJIAN
Born on September 10, 1938, Aleppo, Syria
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Maral Koushakjian, which happened on Thursday, October 19, 2017.
The viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 5 pm to 9 pm at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, October 26, 2017, 12 noon, at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 2215 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Dr. Houry and Vigen Ghazarian
Daughter, Shoghig and Dr. Vatche Vorperian and son, Vahan
Brother, Hovhannes and Araxi Nalbandian and family
Brother, Daniel and Margie Nalbandian and family
Sister, Takouhi Daghlian and family
Brother, Garo and Debbie Nalbandian and family
Brother, George and Maral Nalbandian and family
Brother, Hratch and Garine Nalbandian and family
And the entire Nalbandian, Ghazarian, Daghlian, Vorperian, Ekemekjian and Krmezian families and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Armenian American Orphans Disabled Children’s Fund, 626 W. Colorado St., Glendale, CA 91204.
