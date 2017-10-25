OSCE Co-Chairs Must Condemn Baku, Says ARF’s Rustamyan

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) – According to Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau member and head of the party’s political affairs Armen Rustamyan, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs must make a statement condemning Azerbaijan and the country’s abnormal behavior.

Rustamyan responded on the matter when commenting on Azerbaijan’s recent ceasefire violations following the Geneva meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents where the presidents agreed to take additional measures to reduce tension at the line of contact.

“Experience has shown that during meetings, Azerbaijan demonstrates deceitful normal behavior, but following meetings it returns to its starting point,” said Rustamyan.

When one of the reporters claimed that “Armenia leaves a naïve impression by participating in meetings several days before the Azerbaijani president has accused Armenia of being unconstructive,” the ARF Bureau member said, “I can’t accept the approach where if one side is unable to negotiate, the other as well must act against the international community and adopt the same behavior. We should not avoid meetings. The meetings are necessary since the alternative is war.”

He added that currently, there are no negotiations for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict since all Artsakh does not play a role and has no participating in negotiations.

Rustamyan also explained that the conflict should be settled without any concessions from the Armenian side.

“It is very clear cut – we either negotiate or fight,” Rustamyan told reporters. “Azerbaijan tries to combine both, which is impossible. Our response should be very clear as well because we must work in both directions and be ready for both.”