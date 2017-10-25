‘20/20: Mine Free Karabakh’ Exhibition Opens in Glendale

Greg and Caroline Tufenkian, Congressman Adam Schiff, Scout Tufankjian, Ara Oshagan and HALO's Andrew Moore Anahid Oshagan, Tania Sahakian (TUMO), Ara Oshagan, Scout Tufankjian and Haig Boyadjian Alma and Alene Aroustamian with Congressman Adam Schiff Ann Arakelian, Joan Arlotto and Jack Arakelian Meline (Mimi) and Ara Marachelian Woman viewing the Mine Free Karabakh exhibition in Glendale

GLENDALE—“2020: Mine Free Karabakh,” an exhibition curated pro-bono by Ara Oshagan, is now open at the newly re-opened Tufenkian Fine Art gallery.

The exhibition weaves a multi-layered narrative on the vision of a landmine free Nagorno Karabakh in three integrated parts: poignant images by photojournalist Scout Tufankjian; images by Karabakhi youth from the TUMO center in Stepanakert, which was opened in cooperation with AGBU, who are affected by mines in their everyday lives; and exclusive archive material of Princess Diana and the launch of the campaign to rid the world of mines 20 years ago.

The exhibition is open Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27 from 11am to 5pm and Saturday, October 28 from 11am to 4pm at Tufenkian Fine Arts, 216 S. Louise St., Glendale, CA 91205.

The exhibit launched with a reception on Saturday, October 21st where Congressman Adam Schiff was honored for his commitment towards a Mine Free Karabakh. The reception was by invitation only and the program began with performances by Artyom Manukyan and Alene Aroustamian and guests were addressed by curator Ara Oshagan and photojournalist Scout Tufankjian. The evening raised $12,500 for The HALO Trust’s ‘Safe Steps for the people of Karabakh’ campaign with the aim of a landmine-free Karabakh by 2020.

Andrew Moore HALO’s Director of Development said: “HALO is incredibly grateful to Ara Oshagan, Caroline and Greg Tufenkian, Scout Tufankjian and many others in the community, who made the 20/20: Mine Free Karabakh exhibition possible. It is an impactful way to spread awareness and, ultimately, it help us achieve our vision of safer, more prosperous, landmine-free Karabakh. We are very close to ensuring that Armenian families in Karabakh will no longer have to fear while their children play and animals graze. Our hope is that visitors to the exhibition will be inspired to give and every gift donated to the campaign is matched by an anonymous family foundation. Our sincere thanks go to everyone who donated on the opening night and to all who are inspired by the exhibition to donate.”

Creative services for the event were kindly donated by Alma Aroustamian at Alma Design Studio.

Founded in 1988, The HALO Trust is the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance organization. As a non-profit, we are committed to saving lives and restoring communities threatened by landmines and other weapons of war, such as cluster bombs, stockpiles of small arms and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Learn more or donate to the ‘Safe Steps for the people of Karabakh’ campaign.

Ara Oshagan is a photographer, installation artist, author and curator whose work revolves around the intersecting themes of identity, community and social justice. He has published two books and his work resides in several public and private collections. Currently, he is a curator at ReflectSpace gallery at the Downtown Central Library in Glendale, CA.

Tufenkian Fine Arts, a gallery located in Glendale, California, is dedicated to the advancement of modern and contemporary artists. We present and connect audiences to events and exhibitions fostering excellence in contemporary fine art.

Although best known for her work documenting the Barack Obama campaigns, Armenian-American photographer and author Scout Tufenkjian spent much of her career working in the Middle East. Her most recent book, “There is Only the Earth: Images from the Armenian Diaspora Project”, is the culmination of six years spent documenting Armenian communities in over 20 different countries.

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is a free of charge, after-school program that gives teens the tools necessary to succeed and create their own paths for the future. The center has four main focus areas which are animation, web design, game development and filmmaking and nine complementary skills including 3rd modeling, robotics and graphic design.