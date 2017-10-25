Armenian Language Revitalization Committee Launches Poster Design Competition

LA CRESCENTA – In order to encourage the new generation to speak their mother tongue, the Armenian Language Revitalization Committee of the Western Prelacy, has prepared a strategic plan with short and long term action plans, after conducting an extensive research and analysis.

As one of the preliminary steps, the committee has decided to organize a Poster Design Competition to encourage the youth to speak Armenian.

All high school, college and university students are eligible to participate in this contest.

The deadline for submitting the posters is November 26, 2017.

All received posters will be reviewed by a special jury committee.

The first and second place winners will receive proper gifts and awards.

Those who are interested to participate in this contest can visit the following page for details:

http://ArmenianLanguageVitality.org/Poster