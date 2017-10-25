Catholicos Karekin II Arrives in Los Angeles for Pontifical Visit

LOS ANGELES—His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon bringing Pontifical blessings to more than one million Armenians living in the Western United States, reported the Diocese on its website.

He was greeted by the Diocesan Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Joseph Kanimian, Esq., Diocesan Council Chair and the reverend clergy. Accompanying His Holiness were high-ranking clergy from the Holy See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Canada, Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Ecumenical Director and the Diocesan Legate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America and ecumenical guests.

Greeting His Holiness, Arch. Derederian said “We once again welcome the Pontiff of the Armenian people to the largest Armenian community outside of the Republic of Armenia. The pontifical blessings will surely inspire and strengthen us as we renew our commitment to serving Christ, our Lord and the Armenian Apostolic Church.”

The official welcoming ceremony to the Western Diocese will take place Thursday, 26 Oct, at 7 p.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank, which will also feature vespers.

A Pontifical Celebration of the Divine Liturgy is scheduled for Sunday, October 29, 10:30 a.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral,