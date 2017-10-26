12th International Microelectronics Olympiad Concludes in Yerevan

YEREVAN (Arka) – This year, the 12th International Microelectronics Olympiad attracted 671 contestants from 24 countries – Argentina, Armenia, Artsakh, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Jordan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, UAE, Ukraine, Uruguay, the United States, and Vietnam.

The competition was conducted in two stages. The first stage, held in the participants’ countries, involved a test to assess the baseline proficiency of the contestants. The second stage involved a challenging contest consisting of advanced engineering tasks requiring complex solutions.

The final stage of the 12th Microelectronics Olympiad of Armenia, held under the high patronage of the Armenian prime minister, took place at the Synopsys Armenia Education Department (SAED) in Yerevan, where 41 contestants represented 20 countries – Armenia, Artsakh, Brazil, China, Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Jordan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, UAE, Ukraine, Uruguay, USA, and Vietnam.

The winners of the 12th installment of the Olympiad were awarded prizes at a special ceremony on Wednesday.

The Gold Medal went to Florin Burcea (Germany), the silver medal was awarded to Akhsham Mahsa (Islamic Republic of Iran), and the bronze went to Radinović Kapralović Katarina (Serbia).

“Armenia has years of experience and significant achievement the ICT sector. Our cooperation with partner organizations in making efforts for the development of the area is a practical step in appreciating and further encouraging the existing potential. We have to make our country more visible in the world. It is important both in terms of aspiring leadership, or competitive advantage, but also in terms of ensuring economic progress. Probably, reaching the goal requires patience and significant investment, but the result will have a long-term effect,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

The ceremony at the Komitas Museum-Institute was followed by a charitable concert and reception. The Olympiad is held in cooperation with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Test Technology Technical Council (TTTC). The general organizer of the Olympiad is Synopsys Armenia CJSC. VivaCell-MTS is the general partner of the Olympiad.

The sponsors of the Olympiad are Unicomp CJSC, UEICT, Viasphere Technopark, INGO ARMENIA ICJSC, and Pyunik Foundation. The Olympiad highlights some of the brightest, most talented students under the age of 30. Olympiad topics for 2017 included Digital IC Design and Test, Analog and Mixed-Signal IC Design and Test, Semiconductor Devices and Technology, and Mathematic and Algorithmic Issues of Electronic Design Automation (EDA).