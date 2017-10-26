Capacity Crowd Attends Special Screening of ‘Architects of Denial’

Executive Producer Montel Williams Addresses Attendees

GLENDALE – A capacity crowd attended a private screening of the critically acclaimed Armenian Genocide documentary film “Architects of Denial” on Wednesday. The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter hosted the private screening in partnership with The Americana at Brand. In attendance were Executive Producer of “Architects of Denial,” Montel Williams, state and local elected officials, community organizations and members of the community at large.

The screening held at the Pacific Theater located inside The American at Brand, provided an opportunity for over 250 individuals to watch and be more informed about the history of the Armenian people, and the continuation of genocide denial that exists to this day.

Attendees included California State Senator Anthony Portantino and a representative from the offices of Congressman Adam Schiff. Also in attendance were Glendale City Mayor Vartan Gharpetian, Councilmembers Paula Devine, Ara Najarian, Zareh Sinanyan and City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian; Glendale Unified School District Board of Education Clerk Jennifer Freemon, Member Dr. Armina Gharpetian and Superintendent Winfred B. Roberson; Glendale Community College Board of Trustees President Dr. Armine Hacopian and Trustee Yvette Vartanian Davis, as well Superintendent/President Dr. David Viar; Crescenta Valley Town Council President Harry Leon, Vice President Mike Claessens and Councilmember Kyle Sudebaker, as well as California State Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Clerk Dr. Armond Aghakhanian. Also attending were several commissioners and city staff, representatives from local organizations, non-profit groups, individuals who worked on the development of the documentary, and various other active members of the Glendale Community.

ANCA Glendale Chair, Artin Manoukian welcomed attendees and thanked the Americana at Brand management for facilitating the screening. He also stated, “When the film was over I realized, that if we are capable of doing egregious and unspeakable things to each other, then we must be capable of mutual understanding, of active participation for the betterment of each other’s lives, and to do good on a larger scale than we already are.” After introductory remarks, he welcomed Executive Producer of Architects of Denial Montel Williams.

In his remarks Williams stated that, “the Armenian Genocide and its denial for over a 100 years, I think is solely the reason why the world ignores the other genocides that take place, and those that are taking place right now, which we read about and hear whispers of, because the world’s not talking…It is time for the United States to one hundred percent, officially recognize the Armenian Genocide!”

Portantino, who supported and advocated for the film’s advertisement and screening from the very beginning, provide the closing remarks stating that, “it is tragic that we don’t have recognition when it’s appropriate…The role of the activist is to make government officials do better…so let’s continue to fight for recognition and to do the right thing.”

Produced by Dean Cain and Montel Williams, “Architects of Denial” aims to educate and raise awareness of the Armenian Genocide, its continuous denial, and how the denial of the Armenian Genocide has allowed for subsequent genocides and mass atrocities to take place. The film draws connections between the events of 1915 and ethnic cleansings in conflict zones throughout the world, including those perpetuated by the Azerbaijani government.

ANCA Glendale encourages everyone to watch the film which can be purchased on Amazon, Vimeo, or on DVD.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.