More than 50 Diasporan Artists, Scholars Call on Armenia to Adopt Domestic Violence Law

NEW YORK—A group of Diaspora Armenian artists, scholars, and writers issued a statement calling on the Armenian authorities to adopt the law on domestic violence proposed by the Armenia’s Ministry of Justice.
The more than 50 signatories include artist and activist Serj Tankian, actor and playwright Eric Bogosian, novelists Chris Bohjalian, Micheline Aharonian Marcom, and Nancy Kricorian, artist and author Vahe Berberian, photographer Scout Tufankjian, and journalist David Barsamian.
Below is the statement and the list of signatories.
***
We, a group of Diaspora Armenian writers, artists, and scholars, urge the adoption, in a timely manner, of the law proposed by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia “On the Prevention of Domestic Violence and the Protection of Victims of Domestic Violence.”
Nancy Agabian, New York
Micheline Aharonian Marcom, California
Nora Armani, New York
Maria Armoudian, Auckland, New Zealand
Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte, Maine
Talin Avakian, New York
Stephanie Ayanian, Pennsylvania
Vicken Babkenian, Sydney, Australia
David Barsamian, Colorado
Vahe Berberian, California
Eric Bogosian, New York
Chris Bohjalian, Vermont
Talar Chahinian, California
Ara Dabandjian, California
Veken Gueyikian, New York
Elke Hartmann, Berlin, Germany
Kim Hekimian, New York
Chris Janigian, Rhode Island
Tamar Kaprelian, New York
Matthew Karanian, California
Suzanne Khardalian, Stockholm, Sweden
Mary Kouyoumdjian, New York
Nancy Kricorian, New York
Marc Mamigonian, Massachusetts
Lalai Manjikian, Montreal, Canada
Jennifer Manoukian, California
Christina Maranci, Massachusetts
Bared Maronian, Florida
Armen T. Marsoobian, Connecticut
Marian Mesrobian MacCurdy, Massachusetts
Sato Moughalian, New York
Khatchig Mouradian, New York
Eric Nazarian, California
Sibil Pektorosoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Kariné Poghosyan, New York
Carolyn Rapkievian, Maryland
Elyse Semerdjian, Washington
Hovann Simonian, Lausanne, Switzerland
Jason Sohigian, Massachusetts
Anoush Fraser Terjanian, New York
Vahé Tachjian, Berlin, Germany
Serj Tankian, Calif.
Scout Tufankjian, New York
Henry Theriault, Massachusetts
Hrag Vartanian, New York
Nicole Vartanian, New York
Sarah-Leah Whitson, New York
