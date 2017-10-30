Artsakh Supports Catalonia’s Independence Vote

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh Republic – On Saturday, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry released a statement supporting the right of the people of Catalonia to independently determine their political status.

“In accordance with a number of fundamental documents of the UN, the international community has committed itself to promote the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and respect that right,” the Information and Public Relations Department of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh said in a statement.

“We consider it important that the resolution of the political crisis between Barcelona and Madrid is achieved by exclusively peaceful means, through dialogue,” the statement continued.

The statement also recalled Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the use of forceful methods by Baku to resolve political issues.

Artsakh President Spokesman David Babayan also welcomed the independence vote since it was a movement towards self-determination for the people of Catalonia.

“We are against any bloodshed as we ourselves have experienced all that and know really what it is,” Balayan told Russian news agency RIA Novosti. “But any nation has an unalienable right to self-determination as that’s a fundamental principle of international law.”

Babayan stated that in order to avoid force, Madrid’s recognition of Catalonia is necessary. Otherwise, he said, the Spanish state may reorganize into a federation or a confederation to maintain the country, avoiding at the same time insulting the Catalans.

“It is really discouraging to oppress a people who aspire to be independent,” Babayan added. “The country will of course take such a step in case of a perpetrated genocide or annihilation like the case of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman explained that Spain and Catalonia share a common language, history, and culture and that this is not like the case of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson added that their country is also closely following the developments.

Catalonia’s regional parliament voted Friday overwhelmingly in favor of independence with the opposition lawmakers skipping the debate before the vote. In response to the measure, the Spanish parliament ruled to establish direct authority over the region, stripping the Catalan authorities off power.