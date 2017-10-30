Deroian Promoted to Burbank PD Captain

BURBANK, Calif. – Eric Deroian was recently promoted to the rank of Captain in the Burbank Police Department.

Deroian joined the BPD in 2012 as a Patrol Lieutenant, bringing a wealth of experience with him. Starting with Santa Monica in 1991, he moved on to the California Department of Justice – Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement in 2000, then promoted to Special Agent Supervisor, Task Force Commander and ultimately to Senior Deputy Director of the Los Angeles Regional Criminal Information Clearinghouse.

In these positions he has worked as a field training officer, motorcycle officer, SWAT/Sniper Team member, and worked on international drug cartels with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In the two year preceding his promotion, Captain Deroian served as the Lieutenant of the Community Outreach and Personnel Services (COPS) Bureau.

In his new capacity as Commanding Officer of the Support Services Division, Deroian’s areas of responsibility include the Communications Center, Records Bureau, Animal Shelter, Property and Evidence Sections, Building Maintenance, Parking Citation Management and the Jail. He will be replacing Captain Armen Dermenjian, who has been appointed Commanding Officer of the Investigations Division.

Captain Deroian has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership.

Born and raised in Massachussetts and having worked in Watertown, the East Cost’s equivalent of Glendale, Captain Deroian stated “I am honored to have this opportunity in Burbank and glad to have been able to bring more Armenian officers and cadets in to represent our community”.

During his tenure, two additional Armenian police officers were hired and two cadets are working their way through the process to also join the BPD.

Burbank Police Commissioner Hagop Hergelian emphasized “It’s important to increase the number of Armenians serving in our police department since our community represents some 20% of Burbank’s population.”

