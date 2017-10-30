‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Kaley Cuoco to Produce and Star in Series Based on Bohjalian’s Next Novel

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (Armenian Weekly) — Star of “The Big Bang Theory” Kaley Cuoco will produce and star in the limited series adaptation of bestselling Armenian-American author Chris Bohjalian’s upcoming novel The Flight Attendant.

“I read The Flight Attendant and was hooked immediately,” Cuoco told Deadline.com. “Warner Bros. Television is my extended family and I’m so excited to work together and bring this amazing book to life with them.”

Bohjalian’s The Flight Attendant is due to be published in March 2018.

Cuoco recently launched a production company, Yes, Norman Productions, which signed an exclusive multi-year pod deal with Warner Bros. Television, which produces the award-winning CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory.”

“Color me grateful,” Bohjalian tweeted about the news. He added that he was “so thrilled,” and that there is no actor “more perfect” for the flight attendant than Kaley Cuoco.

Bohjalian is the author of 19 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Sandcastle Girls, The Night Strangers, Skeletons at the Feast, and The Double Bind. His novel Midwives was a number one New York Times bestseller and a selection of Oprah’s Book Club. His work has been translated into more than 25 languages, and three of his novels have become movies. Bohjalian’s most recent novel, The Sleepwalker, was published in Jan. 2017.

Bohjalian shared some details about the upcoming novel while speaking to the Armenian Weekly earlier this year. “The next book I’m writing is about a hot-mess, alcoholic of a flight attendant for a U.S.-based carrier, who picks up the passenger at 2C between Charles de Gaulle and Dubai and wakes the next morning in bed with him in his hotel suite and someone has cut his throat and he’s dead,” he said. “She puts the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the door and gets on her flight to Charles de Gaulle and back to JFK, but quickly discovers that you can’t ever escape from a body you leave behind. Her lawyer is named Ani Mouradian.”