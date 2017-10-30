Veteran ARF Leader Papken Sassouni Passes Away

Papken Sassouni

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Western United States announced the passing of veteran party member, activist and leader Papken Sassouni. He passed away on Monday, October 30 in Los Angeles.

Unger Sassouni has held leadership positions and was one of the key figures in the history of the ARF in the Western United States.

The Central Committee extends its deepest condolences to his family, relatives, friends and all his fellow ARF members.

2 Comments

  1. Mkhitar Yepremyan said:

    May God bless his soul and his memory lasting in hearths and minds of those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

