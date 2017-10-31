Locals Take Armenian Church in Van Under Protection

VAN, Turkey (Public Radio of Armenia) – Residents of Aliaga village in Van’s Bahcesaray district have taken the local Armenian church under protection, reported Akunq.net.

According to the source, the locals have also turned a vacant house into a “village hotel,” where visitors can stay free of charge.

Residents of the 7-household village have undertaken the maintenance of the “hotel” and are all cleaning it together. The hotel has two bedrooms, one living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

The village imam, Mehmet Vefa, who has been visiting the church for many years, has demanded that the authorities start restoration work as soon as possible, stating that the church has come to the brink of destruction.

“We want Armenians to come to visit places of worship,” said Mehmet Vefa. “We also have a hotel where they can stay for free if they come.”

Aliaga is the highest village in the region, which makes it difficult to reach the church. Transportation is available on Mondays and Fridays. A walk to the village from Van city center will take two hours.