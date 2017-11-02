AYF Burbank Launches Canned Food Drive

BURBANK, Calif. — The Armenian Youth Federation Burbank “Varak” chapter, in partnership with the Armenian National Committee – Burbank chapter and Armenian Relief Society “Araz” chapter, will be hosting a Canned Food Drive in order to provide aid to local families during the holiday season. All collected items will be donated to the Burbank Temporary Aid Center.

“Community outreach is the cornerstone of the AYF’s mission, and the Burbank chapter is committed to helping the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Anoush Djrbashian, AYF Burbank “Varak” executive member. “We are very excited to partner with our sister organizations to support the Burbank Temporary Aid Center,” she continued.

The Food Drive will take place from November 1, 2017 through November 30, 2017. The community is encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to the ACF Burbank Youth Center, located on 75 E. Santa Anita Ave, Burbank, CA 91502. For more information, please contact (818) 649-9180 or varak@ayfwest.org.

Suggested non-perishable food items include, but are not limited to: canned vegetables, canned fruit, fruit juice, oatmeal, cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, canned tuna, canned beans, baby formula, canned baby food, and other similar items.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.