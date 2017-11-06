In Letter to Aram I, French President Discusses Range of Issues

PARIS—French President Emmanuelle Macron has sent a letter to His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, in which he addressed a range of issues important to the pontiff’s flock and Armenians in general.

In the letter, which was publicized by the Catholicosate press service, Macron said that France would continue to work with international allies toward peace and security, especially in the Middle East. He also pledged France’s willingness to keep fighting against radicalism and protect the ethnic and religious communities that face violence. The French leader also stressed the importance of a just political solution to the Syria crisis.

In discussing the Armenian Genocide issue, Macron said that “the Middle East continues to live in an atmosphere of violence and dictatorship 100 years after the crime.” He assured that he remained “committed to his stance,” adding that “France will continue to emphasize the importance of truth and preservation of collective memory in all countries, including Turkey.”

The President stressed that “France is a sincere friend of Armenia and Armenians dispersed around the world, and is committed to finding a lasting solution to the Karabakh issue through negotiations,” which he hopes will benefit everyone in the region.