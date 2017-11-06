Marriott Armenia Announces Events, Changes

YEREVAN—Armenia Marriott Yerevan recently announced changes to its events and facilities, in effort to continue its service to hotel guests and Yerevan residents.

Ladies’ Night at Cucina Italian Restaurant

Spend a fabulous night out with your ladies on Fridays and get 12% off your entire meal. We guarantee the Italian atmosphere with the most delicious Italian menu in town. Come and enjoy your evening with a cup of wine and Italian traditional antipasti. The restaurant operates every day from 12:00–24:00.

Gym

It’s time to get in shape! Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan gym offers you the newest generation of TechnoGym fitness equipment and special programs to get the best possible results. Do not hesitate to get a membership now with the special price- 30.000 AMD per month starting from November, 2017 – March, 2018. The gym is open every day, 24 hours.

Weddings by Marriott

Celebrate your wedding with Marriott, in the heart of the city of Yerevan and make unforgettable memories for a lifetime.

Armenia Marriott Yerevan offers you large and comfortable facilities for your wedding ceremony. Plan the day with us and get special benefits such as complementary stay in hotel with breakfast and other discounts on our facilities.