Ferrahian Armens One Game Away from CIF Championship

BY NYREE DERMEGERDICHIAN

ENCINO—The undefeated Ferrahian Armens boys’ varsity Soccer team, after finishing first in the California Interscholastic Federation Fall League, will play in the final game against Le Lycee Francais team, known as the Lila Lions, on Thursday November 9 at the Glendale Sports Complex at 1p.m..

In the semi-finals, the Armens beat the Lila Lions 2-1 and are now one win away from winning the championship after losing in the semi finals last season.

Please support the Ferrahian Armens as the team tries to win another championship for the school. GO ARMENS!!!!