Armenia Beats Belarus 4-1 in Friendly Match

YEREVAN—Armenia’s national soccer team on Thursday beat Belarus 4 to 1 in a friendly match held at Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium.

Aras Ozbiliz opened the score in the 41st minute before Henirkh Mkhitaryan made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Armenia’s Rumyan Hovsepyan and Harutyun Vardanyan added two more goals in the second half, in the 5th and 84th minutes respectively.

Anton Saroka scored the only goal for his team form a penalty kick in the 58th minute.