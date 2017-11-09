Azerbaijan Again a No-Show for OSCE Monitoring

STEPANAKERT—Azerbaijan, again, failed to lead a regular OSCE monitoring of the border between its country and Artsakh on Wednesday based on a previously-reached agreement for the monitoring mission.

The monitoring did take place according to schedule in Artsakh and the OSCE mission monitored the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the Line of Contact, in Martakert.

From the positions of the Artsakh Armed Forces, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Rpublic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.