Armenian Athletes Win Medals, Championship at Sambo Contest

SOCHI, Russia—Grigor Mkhitaryan of Armenia wan a gold medal at the World Sambo Championships 2017 that wrapped up in the Russian port city.

Mkhitaryan defeated his Kyrgyz opponent 7-0 in the final of the 52kg Combat Sambo competition.

Vachik Vardanyan of Armenia won a silver medal in the 68kg contest.

On Sunday, Tigran Kirakosyan of Armenia was declared world champion in the 52kg category competition while Maksim Manukyan (57kg) and Arsen Khanjyan (100kg) won bronze medals in their respective categories.