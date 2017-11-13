Armenia Submits Anahid Abad’s ‘Yeva’ for Oscar Consideration

YEREVAN—Armenia has selected the film ‘Yeva,’ written and directed by Iranian-Armenian filmmaker Anahid Abad as its official submission to the 90th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Funded by Iranian cinema producer Taqi Aliqolizadeh, the film is a joint 2017 production between the two countries, Mehr News Agency reported.

The film is about a young woman named Yeva who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in a village in Artsakh.

The 94-minute “Yeva” is set in Armenia and boasts an all-Armenian cast that includes Narina Grigorian, Shant Hovhanisian, Sergay Tovmasian, Vrejh Kasoni, Marjan Avadisyan, Roz Avadisova, Digran Davtian, Nanor Patrosian, Avalian Adamian and Marat Davtian.

The filmmaker Anahid Abad told the ISNA Iranian news service on Monday that she has her roots in the cultures of both countries.

“I’m really happy that this film has been chosen for the Oscars, because it is a joint production of Iran and Armenia,” Abad said.

“Due to my dual nationality, I have my roots in the cultures of both Iran and Armenia and I really love both of them,” she added.

She said that she got her start in cinema by working with various prominent Iranian filmmaker as an assistant. “Yeva” is her directorial debut.

“Yeva” is co-produced by Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia. It premiered in theaters in Armenia on September 23.