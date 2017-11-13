Armenia Offers Assistance Following Iran Earthquake

YEREVAN—Following Sunday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border, Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations expressed its readiness to provide assistance to the Iranian government.

This followed condolence message sent to Iranian officials by President Serzh Sarkisian and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Nana Gndoyan, a spokesperson for the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress on Monday that the internationally qualified rescue was on standby and awaiting a response from Iranian authorties.

“As soon as we receive a response [from Iran] our team of rescuers will depart for assistance,” she said.

According to information from Armenia’s embassies in Tehran and Baghdad, there are no Armenians among the casualties of the earthquake.