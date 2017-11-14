ARF Leaders from North, South America and Australia Meet

BUENOS AIRES —Representatives of the Central Committees of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation of North and South Americas and Australia met over the weekend in the Argentinian capital under the auspices of the organization’s Bureau, in what in party parlance is known as the Rayonagan meeting.

Members of the ARF Bureau, including its chairmen, as well as members of the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia and representatives of various ARF regions, were present at the two-day meeting.

During the meeting, the ARF Bureau presented a report of its annual activities, following which the participants asked questions and evaluated the party’s activities of the past year.

Armenia’s domestic politics and the results of the ARF’s participation in Armenia’s government as a coalition partner were also discussed in addition to reforms in Armenia’s economic and national security sectors, as well as advancing social justice in the country. A special emphasis was placed on the latest developments in the Karabakh conflict and the role the ARF has to play.

The meeting participants deemed the strengthening of Armenia’s and Artsakh’s Armed Forces as a priority with an emphasis placed on the imperative to buttress the support and solidarity toward the army in a unified fashion. Advancing Armenia’s economy and improving social conditions were also seen as crucial in the effort to ensure prosperity for the people of the homeland.

Participants then reported and discussed issues pertaining to the organizational and political activities of the represented ARF regions. The unresolved issue of Armenia-Diaspora relations and the need to advance those relations were also discussed, as was the need for the viable development of Diasporan communities.

The centennial celebration of the establishment of the Republic of Armenia was also on the meeting agenda, and participants discussed the various events and initiatives planned for 2018 in Armenia and around the world.

The meeting proposed new approaches to strengthening