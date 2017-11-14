Artsakh Pianist Wins Grand Prize at International Competition

Stepanakert native Anahit Aroushanyan has won the grand prize at the annual Stars at Tenerife international competition/festival, which was held on the Canary Islands on October 22.
Aroushanyan, who is in her first year of studies at the Long Island Conservatory, competed in the annual Spanish competition alongside musicians from 26 other countries.
Her repertoire included works from Rachmaninoff, Chopin, Bizet and Brahms.
“I am very happy that my performance received such high praised,” said Aroushanyan, who added that she has been invited to take part in two other competitions/festivals next year.
The first will be from January 3 to 7 in St. Petersburg, Russia and the second one will be in April in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.
