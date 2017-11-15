Artsakh President Visits Talish, Meets Soldiers

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian with soldiers on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan President Sahakian with soldiers at the frontlines in Talish President Sahakian at a military barracks in Talish Inside a military barracks in Talish President Sahakian tours Talish

TALISH, Artsakh Republic—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Tuesday visited the Talish village, the most hard-hit part of the republic that came under attack in April 2016.

Sahakian toured the village and became acquainted with the rebuilding activities being carried out

The president held a meeting devoted to the programs being realized in Talish and gave concrete instructions to the heads of the appropriate bodies.

On the same day the President visited a number of military units and a section of the Azerbaijani-Artsakh border and met with soldiers stationed at border posts. The soldiers detailed their daily routine and discussed their duties with President Sahakian.

The Artsakh president emphasized that increasing the combat readiness of the armed forces, strengthening the border and equipping it with modern technological means on a consistent basis are among the most significant priorities of the Artsakh authorities.