Ahead of Documentary Premiere, Mkhitaryan Shines as UNICEF Ambassador

LONDON—One day before the premiere of a documentary chronicling his life, soccer star Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Wednesday attended the United for UNICEF Gall Dinner, where he said he was proud to represent the United Nations-affiliated organization, for which he serves as ambassador.

“It’s very important for the kids… Every child should have a good childhood, to learn how to read and to write, so I hope we can make a difference,” Mkhitaryan said

Mkhitaryan was appointed UN National Goodwill Ambassador on November 9, 2016. Together with UNICEF, Mkhitaryan encourages Armenian families to get active and enable every child to have a fair chance in the country and to get quality education in an inclusive environment.

The UNICEF Gala was held a day before MUTV‘s premiere of a new feature documentary ‘Micki: An Armenian Hero’ premieres on Thursday night. The film, produced by Manchester United, provides a detailed look at Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s story and his rise to soccer stardom.

“I could never imagine that, playing at Manchester United, I would have our flag on the top [of Old Trafford],” says Mkhitaryan, surveying his surroundings as he sits in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand. “I think every Armenian child would like to be here.”

Filmed in Yerevan and Manchester over recent months, the documentary exposes the depth of Henrikh’s influence on his homeland, while also shedding light on his compelling background.

“He is the hero of this country, of this society,” explains Armenian journalist Ara Tadevosyan. “Everyone is proud of him. Even people who don’t normally watch football every day, even they started to watch the Premier League and follow Manchester United. He is a very important man for this country, not as a footballer but as a guy who symbolizes the Armenian dream.”