Memorial Service: Hrach Lukassian

Hrach Lukassian

1946-2016

On the one year anniversary of Hrach Lukassian’s passing, there will be a remembrance and celebration of life service on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Church on Central Avenue, in Glendale, California.

The service will be followed by a reception at the Glendale Youth Center (building adjacent to St. Mary’s Church), at 211 West Chestnut Street, Suite 302. Parking will be available at the church parking lot.

The reception will feature an exhibition of Hrach Lukassian’s watercolor paintings and photographs, as well as the launch of his book, titled Hrach Lukassian: At Home in the World. All proceeds will be donated to ABMDR.

Family:

Wife, Carmen Lukassian

Daughter, Annette and Hratch Postik and children

Daughter, Talin and Rony Mirzaians and children

Sister, Dzaghkoush and Alfred Havan and family

Sister, Zabel Petrosian and family

Sister-in-law, Dr. Frieda Jordan

Sister-in-law, Ilin and Aleko Boghoskhanian and family

And the entire Postik, Mirzaians, Amirkhanian, Jordan, Boghoskhanian, Petrosian, and Ghougasian families, relatives, and friends