Memorial Service: Hrach Lukassian

Hrach Lukassian
1946-2016
On the one year anniversary of Hrach Lukassian’s passing, there will be a remembrance and celebration of life service on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Church on Central Avenue, in Glendale, California.
The service will be followed by a reception at the Glendale Youth Center (building adjacent to St. Mary’s Church), at 211 West Chestnut Street, Suite 302. Parking will be available at the church parking lot.
The reception will feature an exhibition of Hrach Lukassian’s watercolor paintings and photographs, as well as the launch of his book, titled Hrach Lukassian: At Home in the World. All proceeds will be donated to ABMDR.
Family:
Wife, Carmen Lukassian
Daughter, Annette and Hratch Postik and children
Daughter, Talin and Rony Mirzaians and children
Sister, Dzaghkoush and Alfred Havan and family
Sister, Zabel Petrosian and family
Sister-in-law, Dr. Frieda Jordan
Sister-in-law, Ilin and Aleko Boghoskhanian and family
And the entire Postik, Mirzaians, Amirkhanian, Jordan, Boghoskhanian, Petrosian, and Ghougasian families, relatives, and friends
