Chamlian Participates in Candy Buyback Program to Benefit Troops

GLENDALE—This year, the Vahan and Anoush Chamlian school hosted its first candy collection drive to support the local YMCA association through the organization’s “Healthy Halloween Candy Buyback” program.

This is a great cause-driven program that encourages children to make healthy choices, while at the same time supporting deployed U.S. troops overseas.

From November 1 to 3, Chamlian students collected Halloween candy from the school’s kindergarten to 8th grade students.

For every pound of candy donated, students received one raffle ticket for a chance to win a new bicycle provided by the YMCA.

Most important, however, was that all the candy collected was donated to Operation Gratitude, an organization that annually sends care packages for deployed U.S. troops.

As part of Chamlian’s school mission to thrive as productive citizens, the school continues to contribute to local and global communities and fosters individuals of strong integrity. The school indicated that it would participate in this program next year and to “collect sweet treats for our dedicated troops.”