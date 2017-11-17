Hollywood Stars to Support Children of Armenian Fund Gala

NEW YORK—The Children of Armenian Fund (COAF) will hold its 14th annual star-studded gala on December 16.

This year’s event to be held in New York will be supported by a number of celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Connan O’Brien, Tina Fey and others.

Emmy award winning actress Andrea Martini will be the host of the event. Famed Swiss art auctioneer Simon de Pury will host an auction of exceptional works. The silent auction will be attended by celebrated art workers and designers.

The gala will feature more than 400 guests, including Hollywood stars, bloggers and journalists.

Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) works to secure a future for children in Armenia’s impoverished rural villages through improved education, healthcare, community life and economic conditions.

Founded in 2000, COAF launched its own ground operations in 2004, expanding to a cluster of 6 villages by 2006. Over the course of its history, the model has expanded and evolved to meet the needs of more than 28,000 people.