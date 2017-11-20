‘Phonathon’ In Europe Raises 1.23 Million Euros for Armenia Fund

PARIS—More than 1.23 million euros ($1.44 milliom) have been raised at the annual Phonethon held in from November 15 to 19 in the French capital with the participation of some 9,900 European families in the event organized by Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s local affiliates in France, Germany, Switzerland and Greece.

The Phonethon was organized ahead of Armenia Fund’s 20th annual International Telethon to be held on November 23 under the slogan “Fruitful Artsakh.”

The proceeds from the major fundraising will help bolster agriculture in Artsakh through two significant projects: drilling deep-water wells and installation of new irrigation water networks; and installation of solar power stations.

Telethon 2016, held under the slogan “My Artsakh,” raised $15.428.777. Proceeds from the pan-national event has benefited the rebuilding of war-ravaged communities in Artsakh, emergency and disaster preparedness for Armenia and Artsakh, and the construction of homes for Artsakh families with multiple children

Visiting the “Phonathon” headquarters in Paris was Artsakh President Bako Sahakian who arrived there on the same day.

Sahakian highlighted the participation of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund’s French branch in the realization of various programs in Artsakh, expressed gratitude to the people involved in the organization of the Phonathon for their work toward strengthening Artsakh.