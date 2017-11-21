AESA Hosts Annual Gala Celebrating 34 Years of Advancing Science

GLENDALE—The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America celebrated its 34th anniversary during a gala banquet on Saturday, November 11 at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles Banquet Hall. The event attracted some 300 guests, among them, Glendale Mayor Vartan Gharpetian and Glendale City Council member, Zareh Sinanyan, who were joined by fellow City Councilman Verj Aghajanian, who is also the president of AESA.

In keeping with AESA’s spirit of bringing together Armenian engineers and scientists to network, collaborate and build a better community, the GALA was designed to recognize prominent figures in our science and tech community. Two of the organization’s active members introduced the organization and its purpose.

Director of Cosmic Ray Division at Yerevan Physics Institute (YerPhl), Professor Ashot Chilingarian, was awarded the prestigious Victor Hambartsumyan Award; AESA’s service award was granted to long-time member, co-founder of Green Armenia, and advisor to the Armenia’s Minister of Environmental Protection, Areg Gharabegian. Albert Eisaian, co-founder and CEO of IntelinAir, Inc. was awarded the Person of the Year Award. Varag Gharibjanian, an engineering and management student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was the recipient of 2017 scholarship award donated by Dr. Shant and Ani Kenderian. Past Presidents were also recognized.

A raffle drawing and musical entertainment followed the award ceremony. Raffle prizes included a round trip tickets for two to Armenia and free AESA membership.

The generous financial sponsorship support from NewYork Life, Glendale Water and Power, Adventist Health Glendale, Hybrid Systems, Cordoba Corporation, Novadontics Dental Implants, ConnectTo Communications, and numerous local businesses made the gala exceed everyone’s expectations. Harout Bronozian, long-time member and supporter of AESA, donated $10,000 toward AESA projects.

AESA is a non-profit and leading organization that cultivates and empowers Armenian engineers and scientists in the United States and Armenia through its networking, community service, and professional development events. Visit us at www.aesa.org for more information and to become a member.