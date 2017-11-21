ANCA OC Co-Sponsors Free Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors

TUSTIN, Calif.—The free Thanksgiving dinner celebrating seniors in the community took place on November 14. This second annual event was co-hosted by the National Caregiver Resource Foundation Corp. and Americana Getaway Senior Care at their flagship location in Tustin with meals and live entertainment provided from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sponsors included the Honorable Matthew Harper, California Assemblyman 74th District; and the Honorable Young Kim, former California Assemblywoman and candidate for Orange County Board of Supervisors 4th district who along with Tustin’s Mayor Dr. Allan Bernstein, ANCA OC rep, and community volunteers, helped serve the traditional thanksgiving dinner. See below for a complete list of sponsors.

“Thanksgiving is a celebration in the footsteps of our forefathers, and many in our community have joined us in honoring our seniors, as we acknowledge their pioneering contributions as well as the hardships that many have endured and are still experiencing today,” said Agnes Yen Sinclair, founder of Americana Getaway.

The event was a huge success. Many returned from last year’s celebration with their guests, along with many first-time attendees resulting in almost 200 seniors. A short program was conducted where NCRFC Spokesperson and Executive Vice President of the Caduceus Medical Group, Ray Weaver welcomed the crowd, gave a brief overview of the mission statement and thanked the seniors, introduced the VIP guests and sponsors, and encouraged everyone to have a great time. Live music was provided during the dinner.

In addition to the ANCA OC chapter, this year’s sponsors included Matthew Harper, (74th Assembly District), Young Kim (Former Assemblywoman and candidate for OC Board of Supervisors), Caduceus Medical Group, Kevorkian & Madenlian Law Offices, Tustin Community Foundation, Oakmont of Orange, OC Food Access Coalition, Sysco, At Home Living Solutions, Lailene Leong (Broker, Keller Williams), Albertsons, Stater Brothers, HAZ Rentals, Starbucks, and Sock Hop.

ANCA OC is the Orange County chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, and part of the most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of activists and supporters, and activists throughout Orange County and affiliated organizations and institutions in the region, it advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of local and national issues.

American Getaway Senior Day services and Wellness Center, located at 111 Fashion Lane in Tustin, CA, is the most innovative senior day services program designed to ensure exceptional quality of life, promote dignity and independence in the most stimulating and enjoyable manner possible, no matter what stage of life that may be.

National Caregiver Resource Foundation Corp (NCRFC) is a non-profit whose mission is to provide support and resources to those who care for the elderly, in particular, those who are coping with dementia care.